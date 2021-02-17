Reisterstown, MD (February 12, 2021)—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland has appealed the federal denial of a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to reimburse Maryland agencies for expenses related to the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in January. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) sent an appeal through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for costs during the period of Jan. 6-21.

“The State of Maryland and several of our jurisdictions were proud to support the peaceful transition of power,” said Gov. Hogan. “We did not hesitate to provide critical support during the January 6 insurrection, and hope that our partners at FEMA will work with us to recoup these expenses.”

The former administration denied Maryland’s request on January 17 and also denied a similar request from the Commonwealth of Virginia. The request covers costs incurred within Maryland, including the staging of law enforcement units to respond into Washington, D.C. if needed and also to secure Annapolis due to threats of nationwide violence at state capitals, along with traffic control measures and the opening of emergency operations centers. The request does not include emergency personnel working in the District under mutual aid agreements since these costs were captured by the District of Columbia, or Maryland National Guard troops in D.C., who were operating under federal orders.

“It has been a long 12 months for many of those involved in the inauguration efforts,” said MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland. “The ongoing pandemic, several weather incidents, and the riots at the Capitol have stressed many of our agencies. It is important that the federal government recognize this effort, which helped to keep many of their facilities secure.”

