On February 16, 2021, at approximately 3:26 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28100 block of Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported reckless endangerment. Investigation determined an individual fired multiple rounds from a vehicle and fled the scene. Officers in the area located numerous shell casings. The name of a possible suspect and vehicle description were obtained, and the vehicle was later located by deputies at a residence in the 27000 block of Mechanicsville Road.

Deputies attempted to contact the suspect at the residence with negative results. Multiple shell casings were observed in plain view on the driver’s vehicle’s floorboard. Another vehicle on the property was found to have a handgun case on the driver’s seat. The suspect, Mark Travis Grove, age 36 of Mechanicsville, was determined to be prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

A short time later, Grove exited the residence and was detained. A search and seizure warrant was executed on the property which yielded five firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition. Numerous shell casings were also recovered from the suspect vehicle. Grove was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm with Felony Conviction (five counts)

Possession of Firearm/Disqualifying Crime (two counts)

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Reckless Endangerment

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

