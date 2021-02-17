St. Mary’s College of Maryland has partnered with TheDream.US, a national program that provides college scholarships for intellectually curious and ambitious Dreamers seeking a college degree.

“St. Mary’s College of Maryland is committed to serving Dreamers and is proud to partner with TheDream.US scholarship program to provide additional support for students with financial need to successfully navigate their college journey and graduate,” said David Hautanen, Jr., vice president for enrollment management.

TheDream.US Scholarship program provides college scholarships of an amount which typically covers the difference in the lost Pell grants and federal loans that Dreamers are not eligible to receive. The Dream.US offers two scholarships: The National Scholarship is for high school or community college graduates; the Opportunity Scholarship is for students who live in state where they are not eligible for in-state tuition. For graduates of Maryland schools, this financial aid would be in addition to any state financial aid they may be eligible for by completing the Maryland State Financial Aid Application.

To apply for the scholarship, Dreamers must complete both the St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the Dream.US scholarship applications. When submitting TheDream.US application (TheDream.US National Scholarship), prospective students should designate St. Mary’s College of Maryland as their school of choice and have come to the United States before November 1, 2015. Eligible students can apply until the February 25, 2021 deadline.

Like this: Like Loading...