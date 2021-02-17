UPDATE – 9:30 a.m., Feb. 18: NAS Patuxent River Operating under Restricted Access/Telework Status due to Weather Feb. 18, 2021Due to worsening weather conditions, NAS Patuxent River has shifted to Restricted Access for all but Critical Personnel and base residents Feb. 18, 2021.

Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Non-critical personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-critical.

Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance; tenant command personnel should contact their chain of command to determine “mission-critical” status.

Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Please drive safely.

NAS Patuxent River is open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, due to inclement weather. Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled.

Civil service employees designated as non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework, and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day.

Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report 2 hours later than their regular arrival time.

Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Check with your command for specific guidance. Drivers are reminded to travel safely on roads and when entering the gates.

