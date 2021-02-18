Due to inclement weather, Grab ‘N Go meal distribution scheduled for Friday, February 19, has been rescheduled for Monday, February 22. Please see below for important site and pick-up information. Note that some of the times will change.

PICK-UP LOCATIONS OPEN FROM 1:00PM – 2:00PM

• Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736 Meals available for pick up 1:00pm – 2:00pm

• Southern Middle School (bus drop-off area):9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657 Meals available for pick up 1:00pm – 2:00pm

PICK-UP LOCATIONS OPEN FROM 11:00AM – 12:00PM

• Calvert High School (side parking lot):520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Meals available for pick up 11:00am – 12:00pm

• Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657 Meals available for pick up 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

• Huntingtown High School (student parking lot, the right side of the building):4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. Huntingtown, MD 20639 Meals available for pick up 11:00am – 12:00pm

Kits continue to be available free of charge; however, parents/guardians wishing to pick up meals without their children being present must pre-register. Families may register by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680 Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Any parent/guardian who is unsure if their child is already registered for the program may contact the Child Nutrition Office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present.

