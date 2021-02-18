We all know that the most logical and obvious thing to do following a car accident is to call the police. However, car accidents can involve multiple sources. You can be involved in an accident with an object such as ramming into a tree, a wall, or a ditch and not necessarily another vehicle. Or you can have a minor fender bender with another automobile. Under such circumstances, you may want to escape the formal processes associated with involving the police. So can you file for an insurance claim in such a situation without a police report? Let us examine the possibilities.

Is it Possible to Make a Claim Minus a Police Report?

Yes, you can. However, this is a complicated situation because a police report is a crucial document when filing an insurance claim. It’s one of the two backing pieces of evidence you’ll need to validate your claim. A police report and medical records are the two supporting pillars in your claim, without which the process can be quite a hassle. For one, you’ll be asking the insurance company to take you for your word and go along with a claim that doesn’t have proof.

The chances are that they will reject your claim or give you a significantly lesser amount in compensation than you are entitled to. If you find yourself in such a situation, you should reach out to your car accident lawyer for legal and professional help.

Importance of a Police Report

Following a car accident, you may sustain injuries that may not be obvious until after some time later. Only when you are in pain and lying in a hospital ward will you realize the need to file for compensation and the importance of a police report.

Having the police officers at the accident scene is critical no matter the crash’s severity. They will gather, organize, and record all the accident details. These crucial pieces of information are vital when it comes to establishing liability. Taking photographs and videos is another way of showing fault. However, if you are to receive full compensation for your damages, you will need to provide a police report.

No matter how valid your claim is or how many eyewitnesses you have lined up, that piece of information from the authorities can make or break your claim. Without it, an insurance company may give you a small percentage of your compensation to fix your car, that is, if you are that lucky. However, you deserve to be compensated for other damages, including medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Getting Legal Help

We recommend that all victims of car accidents report the incident and obtain a police report for a smooth process of filing an insurance claim. However, if you are caught in such a desperate situation without that report, contact your car accident attorney for immediate assistance.

A reputable car accident attorney with the right legal expertise will guide you through the complexities of having your claim approved without a police report. They’ll employ all the legal resources at their disposal to help you receive the compensation you are entitled to. The lawyers at Ellis Law have additional information on their site to help you better understand how to file these claims.

