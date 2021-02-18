Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will operate on a Virtual Instruction, Code V tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The following applies to students during a Virtual Instruction, Code V.
- Virtual instruction starts on time for all students.
- Learning support centers and internet cafes at schools are closed. This includes those students who are bused to internet cafes for technology access.
- All CCPS meal service is canceled. This includes both curbside meal distribution sites and the mobile meals program.
- Some students may be assigned asynchronous lessons from teachers.
- Students who do not have access to virtual instruction on a Code V day: parents must submit an absence note to the school for an excused absence. Students will have 72 hours to access recorded instruction and allowed to make up assignments.