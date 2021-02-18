The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) spring athletic season starts March 15, with physical conditioning sessions beginning March 1. Spring sports include baseball, lacrosse, softball, track and field, and tennis.

The season is open to any CCPS high school student, whether attending school virtually or returning to school in person on March 22 during Phase 2. CCPS will follow health and safety guidelines that are detailed in spring sports bulletins supplied by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) and listed at www.ccboe.com. Click on the Students tab, then click Athletics. Click here to view the guidelines.

All games will be limited to in-county play, meaning teams will only travel to other CCPS high schools to compete. This spring season will include varsity teams; depending on the number of students interested in participating, junior varsity teams may be added.

Competitions begin in April, with county championships slated to be held the week of May 24. Spectator capacity at all events will be limited with guests required to follow social distancing guidelines outlined by the MPSSAA. Tickets will not be available to purchase in person, all tickets must be purchased online in advance. Schools will make online tickets available as the season begins.

A schedule of upcoming games and events can be found here

