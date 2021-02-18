With the current pandemic restrictions not allowing a venue for our annual banquet the fire association officers met last night prior to the Waldorf Volunteer membership to award three volunteer members with distinguished service awards.

The first recipient, Life Member Frank Fruh was recognized for 50 years of distinguished service to his community and department.

The second award; the Charles County VFD Memorial Service Award was presented to Past Fire Chief Ben Jenkins for his commitment and unselfish service while working on association committees and outstanding leadership as Waldorf Volunteer Fire Chief.

The third award was presented to Waldorf Past Chief Dan Stevens and MFRI Coordinator for outstanding work at the SMRTC. On behalf of the 1200 volunteer Fire/EMS members, we salute all three men for their devotion to the fire service.

