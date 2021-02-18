NAS Patuxent River is open on a 2-hour delayed arrival no earlier than 9 a.m. schedule for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, due to inclement weather.

Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report-2 hours later than their regular arrival time no earlier than 9 a.m.Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled.

Civil service employees designated as non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework, and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day.

Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Check with your command for specific guidance. Teleworking personnel are expected to remain in work status.

As a reminder, whatever the emergency condition, personnel are expected to notify their supervisor of their intentions as soon as possible.

The Gate 2 Pass and ID Visitor Control Center will open at 9 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021Drivers are reminded to travel safely on roads and when entering the gates.

