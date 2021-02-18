On February 17, 2021, at approximately 3:36 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault with injury.

Contact was made with the victim who advised two individuals knocked on the door, demanding entry. The victim opened the door, at which time a physical confrontation ensued, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Edward Vogt at (301) 475-4200 extension 78145 or by email at Edward.Vogt@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

