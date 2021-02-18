The Capital Area Soccer Referee Association (CASRA) honored La Plata High School athletic director Rich Pauole last year for his support of the soccer program.

CASRA recognizes one athletic director from each district in the tri-county area. Pauole has been the athletic director at La Plata for the past five years. He is well known among the La Plata school community for his commitment to sports programs, students, and student-athletes. Pauole is one of six athletic directors with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

Last month, Dominic Zaccarelli, the longtime athletic director and coach at Westlake High School, passed away. To honor Zaccarelli’s legacy and his passion for sports and the success of all students, CASRA officials renamed its award recognition in his honor.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Marjorie Watson from CARSA presented Pauole, as well as athletic directors from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, with new award certificates in Zaccarelli’s name. Joining Watson in the recognition were members of Zaccarelli’s family, including his wife, Kris; son Tony and his wife, Kaitlyn; and his daughter, Rachel. Also present were VaShawne Gross, athletic director at Huntingtown High School, and Ryan Hanley, athletic director at Great Mills High School. Zaccarelli’s son Tony is the current head football coach at Westlake. His wife is the girls’ soccer coach at Westlake.

Like this: Like Loading...