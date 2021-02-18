WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is accepting applications from community organizations through March 31 — for up to $16 million in grant funding — to provide adaptive sports and therapeutic recreational opportunities for disabled Veterans and members of the armed forces.

VA research and clinical experience shows that physical activity is important to maintaining good health and improving overall quality of life.

VA awards grants to qualifying organizations to plan, develop, manage and implement a variety of sports and activities for Veterans, including cycling, kayaking, archery and skiing. To be eligible for a grant, an organization must be a non-federal entity with significant experience in managing a large-scale adaptive sports program.

“Through these grants, VA is extending its reach to assist organizations that help Veterans in their communities to engage in sports and recreation,” said VA Director of the National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events Leif Nelson. “Veterans will have more opportunities to learn new skills related to their sport of choice and embrace the positive influence and benefits of adaptive sports and equine activities.”

In fiscal year 2020, VA awarded nearly $15 million in adaptive sports grants to 116 organizations headquartered in 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Programs funded through these grants are estimated to serve more than 13,000 Veterans and service members across the country. Of the total awarded, $1.5 million was used to assist organizations that offer equine-assisted therapy to support mental health.

Applications must be submitted online by March 31, at 3 p.m. EST. VA will announce award decisions this fall based on a competitive selection.

Details of the Notice of Funding Opportunity, including frequently asked questions and additional information can be viewed under the “Grant Program” tab online at VA Adaptive Sports Grant Program.

