SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team traveled to Salisbury University on Wednesday (Feb. 17) evening to take on the Sea Gulls. The Seahawks dropped the midweek game to the Sea Gulls by a final score of 83-62.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College hung with the Sea Gulls in the first quarter of action and scored their largest total of the game with 23 points in the stanza. Amira Whitaker sank a layup and gave the Seahawks a 5-4 lead, their first of the game. Salisbury quickly tied the game up but the Seahawks responded with another layup from Whitaker to retake the advantage, 7-5. With under three minutes remaining, Emmey German drained a jumper to knot the game up at 21 apiece. From there, the Sea Gulls outscored the Seahawks 7-2 and took a 28-23 lead into the second quarter.

The offensive momentum the Seahawks captured to end the second quarter didn’t transition into the third stanza as they managed to score only nine points. Cassidy Kupchinskas led the Seahawks with four points in the third and the Seahawks headed into the fourth quarter trailing by 20.

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams and Kupchinskas led the Seahawks with a team-high 15 points each. In addition, Williams collected a team-best six rebounds. Kupchinskas, Rachel Manning , and Kendra Stamper dished out a team-high two assists each.

notched the Seahawks’ lone block, while Williams and German hustled for a team-best two steals each. Kaylee Otlowski led Salisbury with a double-double, recording 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 23 at Lancaster Bible | 6 PM | Horst Athletic Center

