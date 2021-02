February 19, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD): During the February 18th Town Council meeting, Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney delivered the 2021 State of the Town address with a theme of “Protect. Preserve. Proceed”.

A consolidated virtual presentation of the State of the Town is viewable here, and linked below. The full printable State of the Town is viewable here. The Mayor, Town Council and Town Staff look forward to continuing to serve you.

