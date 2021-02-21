ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today submitted 154 appointments to the Maryland State Senate. Secretary of Appointments Chris Cavey virtually presented Senate President Bill Ferguson with the names of the “Green Bag” nominees, including 84 women—more than half of all appointees.

“Despite the challenging circumstances of this past year, Marylanders deserve the most capable and dedicated representatives for these critically important positions,” said Governor Hogan. “These appointments reflect the diversity of our state, and I am confident that these appointees will help us continue to change Maryland for the better.”

This year’s “Green Bag” includes appointment nominations for more than 55 different boards and commissions across the state. A sample of the nominations include:

Chuen-Chin Bianca Chang, Howard County, State Board of Education—Registered Nurse at Howard County General Hospital. Current vice chair of the Howard County Human Rights Commission. Previously served as the president of the Association of Chinese Schools and as the member of the Howard County Board of Education Study Commission.

Maya Davis, Prince George’s County, Commission on African American History and Culture—Research archivist for the Maryland State Archives and board member for the Prince George’s County Historical Society.

Dominque Sessa, Wicomico County, Assistive Technology Loan Program Board of Directors—Founder of The Girl in the Pink Wheelchair website, where she shares her journey as a young woman with a neuromuscular disorder, and founder of Delmarva COVID Crafters, a grassroots group that makes and provides PPE for the Eastern Shore.

Jose Morales, Anne Arundel County, Maryland Aviation Commission—Owner and leadership consultant for Saviesa Solutions. Previously worked as the director of the Strategic Workforce Planning and Talent Development for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Served in the United States Navy for almost 20 years.

Stephanie Suerth, Baltimore City, Commission on Civil Rights—Accountability and Compliance Education Outreach Director for the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Background as a legal assistant and member of the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence. Experienced in EEO investigations, compliance, and Title IX related policy.

Michele Cohen, Esq., Howard County, Public Information Act Compliance Board—Principal attorney in the Real Estate & Transactional Finance practice group at Miles & Stockbridge. Previously served as President, Board Director, and General Counsel for CREW Baltimore, a commercial real estate business networking group.

Andrea Bottner, Esq., Montgomery County, Commission for Women—Founder of Bottner Strategies, LLC, a full service advocacy firm that focuses on women’s issues. Previously principal deputy director in the Office on Violence Against Women of the DOJ, where she established the U.S. Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award.

Sadiya Muqueeth, Dr.Ph., Baltimore County, Maryland Community Health Resources Commission—Director of Community Health for National Programs for The Trust for Public Land and founder of Hyphen Health, LLC consulting services.

“I am extremely proud of the process allowing Governor Hogan to fill important leadership positions in every region of the state,” said Secretary Cavey. “These qualified men and women have proven that despite the changes and challenges of the past year, the volunteer spirit of the citizens of Maryland remains unaffected.”

Dating back to 17th-century England, the term “Green Bag” refers to the green satchel that is used once every year to bring the gubernatorial nominations to the Senate. It is a longstanding tradition for a member of the governor’s staff to deliver the bag once a year to the Maryland State Senate.

A list of the “Green Bag” appointments can be found here.

