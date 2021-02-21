On February 18, 2021 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Tpr. J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road in the area of Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD.

Upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Juwan Deontre Ford, 18 of Lexington Park, MD, Tpr. Engleman detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun under the seat. According to the Maryland Gun Center, Ford is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The search incident to arrest Ford resulted in $3500 in US currency being located on his person. The currency was seized. Ford was placed under arrest and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun in vehicle/on person; Handgun in vehicle/on person; Possession of Firearm/Minor; Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearm; and Illegal Possession Ammunition.

