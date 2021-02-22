[McLean, VA] February 22, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association will host its virtual Maryland State Advocacy Week from March 1 – 5. This year’s advocacy event has expanded from the single day activity held in previous years to a robust five days of virtual opportunities for Marylanders to learn about policy priorities and engage with their legislators on key issues.

Highlights of the week’s events include a conversation with Dr. Quincy Samus, chair of Maryland’s Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Council on March 1 and a panel discussion with long-term care ombudsmen from Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia on aiding seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic on March 3.

“Alzheimer’s Advocacy Week presents an opportunity to learn from leading state policymakers in the morning and to directly engage elected officials in a series of evening sessions,” said Eric Colchamiro, Director of Government Affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association in Maryland. “Together, we can build awareness and eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through our advocacy.”

Following is a schedule with highlighted events and delegation meetings for Charles County and Prince George’s County. Interested individuals may register to participate in one or more of these free virtual public meetings. Registration for each event is required to receive the Zoom link for that specific event. To view the complete schedule, learn more and/or to register, visit alz.org/nca/volunteer/advocacy/maryland .

Monday, March 1

9 a.m. A Conversation with Dr. Quincy Samus, chair of Maryland’s Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Council

Tuesday, March 2

9:30 a.m. Alzheimer’s Association and Montgomery County

Lylie Fisher, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, discusses the County’s far-ranging partnership with the National Capital Area Chapter.

Wednesday, March 3

9:30 a.m. COVID-19 and Long-Term Care: A Conversation with our Region’s Ombudsmen.

Join Maryland’s Gail Gannon, D.C.’s Mark Miller, and Virginia’s Joani Latimer for a conversation about their experiences aiding seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 p.m. Prince George’s County Delegation Meeting with Delegate Erek Barron.

6:30 p.m. Charles County Delegation Meeting with Delegate Edith Patterson

Thursday, March 4

9:30 a.m. Building a Better Long-Term Care Workforce.

Join Ron Carlson, Executive Director of the Maryland Regional Direct Services Collaborative, to learn about the challenges and future of our workforce serving our seniors.

Friday, March 5

10 a.m. Elected Official Town Hall

Talk with Delegate Sheree Sample Hughes and Senator Malcolm Augustine about their work as elected official representatives to the Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Council

Policy priorities for the Alzheimer’s Association in 2021 include the following three bills:

HB 119/SB 313: Increasing public awareness, early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (Sample-Hughes/Washington)

HB 141/SB 275: Building a dementia-capable home care workforce (Sample-Hughes/Hester)

SB 204/HB 416: Enhancing the quality of care in residential settings (Beidle/Belcastro)

In addition to these three bills, the Association supports the following coalition priorities:

Maryland Health Equity Resource Act (HB 463/SB 172). This legislation, via a one cent per dollar increase in the alcohol tax, will provide grants, tax initiatives, and health care provider loan repayment assistance to locations in the state with poor health outcomes that contribute to health inequities.

Essential Workers Protection Act (SB 486/HB 581). This legislation mandates worker rights including: access to personal protective equipment, emergency action plans, and the right to refuse dangerous work.

For additional information on Maryland Advocacy Week and/or these legislative priorities, contact Eric Colchamiro at mdadvocacyday@alz.org

