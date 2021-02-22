As part of the 2021 Financial Wellness Series, the CalvertHealth Foundation is excited to present Family Love Letters, a national estate planning program, on Wednesday, February 24, at 2 p.m. During this free, virtual seminar, participants will draft an important and lasting gift with all the vital information loved ones need to know. This information will prove to be very important and can help ease the stress during a very painful time for family members.

Those who participate in the event will be invited to think about writing personal ‘love letters’ and providing a roadmap of important documents, family history, and guidance about one’s wishes when they are gone. Wills, trusts, succession plans, powers of attorney, medical powers, living wills and the like all are critical documents in an individual’s estate planning. Discussions during The Family Love Letter event will help participants think about these all important details.

Attorney at Law Denise Bowman from Davis, Upton and Palumbo will tackle difficult subjects in an effort to relieve family members of tough decisions and tasks. From heartfelt advice to children, to personal wishes, to account passwords and the location of important financial documents, participants will learn all the steps to help ease their family through the transition. Participants will have access to a downloadable workbook to draft and prepare their own Family Love Letter as an important and necessary gift to leave their family members.

This seminar is presented by Denise Bowman, Attorney at Law, Davis Upton & Palumbo, and is free to the public. Pre-registration is required. The seminar will take place on February 24, 2021, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. To register, visit www.calverthealthfoundation.org/family-love-letters. Registrants will be e-mailed a zoom meeting link to join the live, interactive seminar.

If you have any questions, please contact the CalvertHealth Foundation at 410.414.4570 or e-mail Foundation@calverthealthmed.org.

