Baltimore, Maryland – Thomas Parker III, a/k/a “June,” age 52, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty yesterday to federal charges related to his participation in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. Eight co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug conspiracy.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Interim Chief Hector Velez of the Prince George’s County Police Department; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division; and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry.

According to his guilty plea, from September 2017 to July 2018, Parker and his co-conspirators distributed heroin, fentanyl, and powder and crack cocaine to drug users and distributors in the Maryland and D.C. area. Specifically, Parker supplied heroin and cocaine to co-defendants Arsenio Cleckley (a major narcotics trafficker in Maryland and Washington, D.C), and Diamante Hailey.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on March 9, 2018, Parker and Cleckleyspoke over the phone, and Parker told Cleckleythat he was serving time in a halfway house, but that a co-conspirator could supply drugs to Cleckley until Parker was released. Shortly thereafter, the co-conspirator sold heroin to Cleckley. Cleckley later complained to Parker that the heroin he got from the co-conspirator was diluted too much. On March 12, 2018, Parker arranged to supply Cleckley with 28 grams of heroin and 31 grams of cocaine. The next day, Cleckley told Parker he wanted to purchase “28 plus 10,” which meant he wanted 28 grams of heroin for himself and 10 grams of heroin for one of his associates. During the conversation, Cleckley again complained about the quality of the heroin he had previously obtained from the co-conspirator. Later on March 13, 2018, Cleckley called Hailey and told him that he had obtained 10 grams of heroin on Hailey’s behalf from Parker.

Parker admitted that on March 15, 2018, he distributed 28 grams of heroin to Cleckley in exchange for $1,800. Cleckley then contacted Hailey to let him know that Cleckley was going to direct heroin users to Hailey’s location so that the users could purchase heroin from Hailey. Later the same day, Cleckley told Hailey that Cleckley intended to purchase an additional 28 to 30 grams of heroin from Parker that Cleckley could split with Hailey.

Between March 20 and May 25, 2018, Parker and Cleckley continued to negotiate drug transactions, including a conversation where Cleckley asked Parker to lower the price he was charging for a gram of heroin, and conversations in which Parker advised Cleckley that Hailey and Cleckly owed him money. During one such call on May 25, 2018, Cleckley told Parker that he recently “fell in a hole” when one of Cleckley’s distributors, James Belt, was arrested with 32.5 grams of crack cocaine on May 18, 2018, in Accokeek, Maryland.

Parker and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea, Parker will be sentenced to between 78 and 120 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has scheduled sentencing for July 15, 2021 at 12 p.m.

Co-defendants Arsenio Cleckley, a/k/a Bund, age 31 of Accokeek, Maryland; Diamante Lacelle Hailey, a/k/a Tay, age 27 of Clinton, Maryland; James Belt, a/k/a JB, age 32, of Lanham, Maryland; Alphonso Leroy Anthony Black, a/k/a Kobe, age 24 of Temple Hills, Maryland; Terri Bordeaux, a/k/a CeCe and Auntie, age 49, of Washington, D.C.; Christina Marshall, a/k/a Chrissy, age 31, of Accokeek; Devin Simmons, age 42, of Marbury, Maryland; and William Stewart, a/k/a Lil’ Will, age 23, also of Marbury, all previously pleaded guilty. Simmons, Belt, and Hailey were sentenced to five years in federal prison, 54 months in federal prison, and time served—approximately 22 months, respectively, each followed by three years of supervised release. The remaining defendants are awaiting sentencing.

This case is also part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended HSI, the Prince George County Police Department, the DEA, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Erin B. Pulice and Jennifer L. Wine, who is prosecuting the case.

Like this: Like Loading...