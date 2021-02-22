LEONARDTOWN, MD (February 22, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility list for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include Phase 1C occupations. Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

Currently Eligible to Register for SMCHD Vaccination Clinics:

St. Mary’s County residents age 65 and older (for telephone assistance with registering, seniors may call the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services at: (301) 475-4200, ext. 1049)

St. Mary's County residents age 16 and older who have a developmental or cognitive disability (requires written verification of eligibility from health care provider, such as letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment)

Phase 1A occupational group members who live or work in St. Mary's County: Licensed, registered or certified healthcare providers and their staff; EMS & Fire Rescue first responders; law enforcement (including corrections); public health professionals responding to the pandemic; and judiciary staff. To verify your occupational eligibility as a member of this group, please complete our Phase 1A Survey

Phase 1B occupational group members who live or work in St. Mary's County: Education sector/school personnel (PreK – grade 12); child care providers; higher education faculty/staff for essential in-person learning that cannot be provided remotely; and elected officials/continuity of government. To verify your occupational eligibility as a member of this group, please complete our Phase 1B Survey

Phase 1C occupational group members who live or work in St. Mary's County: Grocery stores, public transit, U.S. Postal Service, laboratory services, agricultural production/farming/aquaculture, critical manufacturing, veterinary services, certain staff for higher education institutions (need verification letter from institution), clergy and essential support for houses of worship, and all other public safety or healthcare not included in Phase 1A. To verify your occupational eligibility as a member of this group, please complete our Phase 1C Survey

Note for Phase 1A, 1B & 1C Businesses: If your business or organization falls within the eligible phases/groups, please have one point of contact (POC) for your organization complete the survey above for the appropriate group to verify eligibility. Verified occupational group members for Phase 1A, 1B & 1C can use the clinic registration links posted at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine to make vaccine appointments. Work identification (work ID or organizational letter verifying employment) will be required at the vaccine clinic. Individuals are required to register online for a vaccine appointment. Appointment times fill quickly as the allotted vaccine amount from the state does not satisfy local demand.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine and registering for vaccine, please visit the SMCHD website at: www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

