Southern Maryland’s Port of Leonardtown Winery earned the 2020 Jack Aellen Cup at this year’s competition. The 2019 vintage of McIntosh Run, an apple wine, earned a gold medal and the “Best in Class” distinction for fruit wine at this year’s Governor’s Cup. The wine then secured victory in a final taste-off of fruit wines, meads, and ciders.

“We are elated to win the Jack Aellen Cup for our 100% apple wine, McIntosh Run,” said Lauren Zimmerman, winemaker at Port of Leonardtown Winery. “Like biting into a crisp McIntosh apple, everyone loves this refreshing wine!”

“160 wines were submitted, but only one wine is chosen for the top honors, Best in Show, Jack Aellan Trophy. All of our wines showed extremely well especially our McIntosh Run, winner of Best Fruit Wine in Maryland, and our newest black label Sauvignon Blanc, winner of Best White in Maryland. We are ecstatic with the results, and proud that our wines are made from fruit grown here in Maryland soil,” said Zimmerman.

Opened in 2010, Port of Leonardtown Winery is one of the nation’s only winery cooperatives, run by Southern Maryland growers. Winemaker Lauren Zimmerman has produced other “best in show” wines, including the Barbera Reserve 2015.

2020 Maryland Wine Governor’s Cup Results

BEST IN SHOW

Governor’s Cup: Boordy Vineyards • Landmark Reserve 2015

Best in Class

Sparkling: Linganore Winecellars • Brut Albariño 2019

White: Port of Leonardtown Winery • Sauvignon Blanc 2020

White Blend: Big Cork Vineyards • Viognier/Chenin 2020

Rosé: Linganore Winecellars • Seventh 2020

Red: Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc 2019

Red Blend: Boordy Vineyards • Landmark Reserve 2015

Sweet: Dove Valley Winery • Mr. Bentley’s Choice 2019

Dessert: Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Home Sweet Home

Fruit: Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run 2019

Mead: Loew Vineyards • Honey & Grape

Port: Harford Vineyard & Winery • Ruby Reserve 2015

Double Gold

Big Cork Vineyards • Viognier/Chenin 2020

Boordy Vineyards • Landmark Reserve 2015

Dove Valley Winery • Perky Peaches

Harford Vineyard & Winery • Ruby Reserve 2015

Linganore Winecellars • Brut Albariño 2019

Linganore Winecellars • Saperavi 2019

Links Bridge Vineyards • Chardonnay 2019

Port of Leonardtown Winery • Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Home Sweet Home

Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc 2019

Windridge Vineyards • Seneca 2017

Gold

Big Cork Vineyards • Cabernet Franc 2018

Big Cork Vineyards • Cabernet Franc 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Chardonnay 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Malbec Rosé 2020

Big Cork Vineyards • Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Big Cork Vineyards • Viognier 2019

Blue Mountain Wine Crafters • Passionate Plum 2019

Blue Mountain Wine Crafters • Whiskey Barrel Aged Cabernet Franc 2019

Chateau Bu-De Winery • Kartograf I 2017

Crow Vineyard & Winery • Crow Club Select

Crow Vineyard & Winery • Malbec

Dove Valley Winery • Forbidden Apple

Dove Valley Winery • Mr. Bentley’s Choice 2019

Linganore Winecellars • Cabernet Franc 2019

Linganore Winecellars • Chardonnay Reserve 2019

Linganore Winecellars • Seventh 2020

Loew Vineyards • Honey & Grape Non-Vintage

Love Point Vineyards and Winery • Merlot 2019

Port of Leonardtown Winery • 10th Anniversary Red

Port of Leonardtown Winery • Barbera Reserve 2017

Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run 2019

Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Berry Blessed

Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Legacy 2019

Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc Reserve 2017

Windridge Vineyards • Encampment 2019

Windridge Vineyards • Ithaca Reserve 2019

