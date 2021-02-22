Southern Maryland’s Port of Leonardtown Winery earned the 2020 Jack Aellen Cup at this year’s competition. The 2019 vintage of McIntosh Run, an apple wine, earned a gold medal and the “Best in Class” distinction for fruit wine at this year’s Governor’s Cup. The wine then secured victory in a final taste-off of fruit wines, meads, and ciders.
“We are elated to win the Jack Aellen Cup for our 100% apple wine, McIntosh Run,” said Lauren Zimmerman, winemaker at Port of Leonardtown Winery. “Like biting into a crisp McIntosh apple, everyone loves this refreshing wine!”
“160 wines were submitted, but only one wine is chosen for the top honors, Best in Show, Jack Aellan Trophy. All of our wines showed extremely well especially our McIntosh Run, winner of Best Fruit Wine in Maryland, and our newest black label Sauvignon Blanc, winner of Best White in Maryland. We are ecstatic with the results, and proud that our wines are made from fruit grown here in Maryland soil,” said Zimmerman.
Opened in 2010, Port of Leonardtown Winery is one of the nation’s only winery cooperatives, run by Southern Maryland growers. Winemaker Lauren Zimmerman has produced other “best in show” wines, including the Barbera Reserve 2015.
You can purchase POLW wines at the Tasting Room Thursday through Sunday, or online at POLWinery.com
2020 Maryland Wine Governor’s Cup Results
BEST IN SHOW
- Governor’s Cup: Boordy Vineyards • Landmark Reserve 2015
- Jack Aellen Cup: Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run 2019
Best in Class
- Sparkling: Linganore Winecellars • Brut Albariño 2019
- White: Port of Leonardtown Winery • Sauvignon Blanc 2020
- White Blend: Big Cork Vineyards • Viognier/Chenin 2020
- Rosé: Linganore Winecellars • Seventh 2020
- Red: Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc 2019
- Red Blend: Boordy Vineyards • Landmark Reserve 2015
- Sweet: Dove Valley Winery • Mr. Bentley’s Choice 2019
- Dessert: Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Home Sweet Home
- Fruit: Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run 2019
- Mead: Loew Vineyards • Honey & Grape
- Port: Harford Vineyard & Winery • Ruby Reserve 2015
Double Gold
- Big Cork Vineyards • Viognier/Chenin 2020
- Boordy Vineyards • Landmark Reserve 2015
- Dove Valley Winery • Perky Peaches
- Harford Vineyard & Winery • Ruby Reserve 2015
- Linganore Winecellars • Brut Albariño 2019
- Linganore Winecellars • Saperavi 2019
- Links Bridge Vineyards • Chardonnay 2019
- Port of Leonardtown Winery • Sauvignon Blanc 2020
- Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Home Sweet Home
- Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc 2019
- Windridge Vineyards • Seneca 2017
Gold
- Big Cork Vineyards • Cabernet Franc 2018
- Big Cork Vineyards • Cabernet Franc 2019
- Big Cork Vineyards • Chardonnay 2019
- Big Cork Vineyards • Malbec Rosé 2020
- Big Cork Vineyards • Sauvignon Blanc 2020
- Big Cork Vineyards • Viognier 2019
- Blue Mountain Wine Crafters • Passionate Plum 2019
- Blue Mountain Wine Crafters • Whiskey Barrel Aged Cabernet Franc 2019
- Chateau Bu-De Winery • Kartograf I 2017
- Crow Vineyard & Winery • Crow Club Select
- Crow Vineyard & Winery • Malbec
- Dove Valley Winery • Forbidden Apple
- Dove Valley Winery • Mr. Bentley’s Choice 2019
- Linganore Winecellars • Cabernet Franc 2019
- Linganore Winecellars • Chardonnay Reserve 2019
- Linganore Winecellars • Seventh 2020
- Loew Vineyards • Honey & Grape Non-Vintage
- Love Point Vineyards and Winery • Merlot 2019
- Port of Leonardtown Winery • 10th Anniversary Red
- Port of Leonardtown Winery • Barbera Reserve 2017
- Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run 2019
- Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Berry Blessed
- Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Legacy 2019
- Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc Reserve 2017
- Windridge Vineyards • Encampment 2019
- Windridge Vineyards • Ithaca Reserve 2019
See the entire list of medalists on MarylandWine.com.