As the result of a sewer force main break, we are experiencing a sanitary sewer overflow in the area of 20254 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills Maryland, 20634.

Public contact of flood & standing waters in the area of the above address, concentrating at the intersection of Maryland Route 5 & Indian Bridge Road as well as the water storm drain adjacent to the St. Mary’s River should be avoided for ten days.

There is no threat or, contamination of the local drinking water supply.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475.4321 or the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301.373.5305.

