As the result of a sewer force main break, we are experiencing a sanitary sewer overflow at the base of St. George Island Bridge (Route 249, Piney Point Road) on the island side.

The nearest address is 16998 Piney Point Road, Piney Point Maryland, 20674. Public contact of flood & standing waters in the area of the base of St. George Island Bridge, as well as St. George Creek, the St. Mary’s River & Potomac Rivers, should be avoided for ten days.

There is no threat of contamination of the local drinking water supply. For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475.4321 or the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301.373.5305.

