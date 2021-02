SoMar Drummers, Leonardtown Maryland, announces the Mid-Atlantic Overnight DrumSet Camp for young drummers, Ages 12-18. The camp is set for July 25-30, 2021, at Hard Bargain Farm, Accokeek Maryland.

Camp instructors include Camp Director, Sheila Klotz, Hit Like A Girl International DrumSet Champion 2020 and WFLIII Drums Educator / Clinician. Klotz, a retired Army Band Commander, will be joined by the nation’s top professional drummer guest artists / educators including:

Juan Carlito Mendoza, Penny Larson, Alex Cohen, Somdahi (DrumTraxApp) Sherrie Maricle & Alton Clark.

The guest artists are professional drummers specializing in genres such as Jazz, Latin, Flow Development, Shed, Polyrhythms, Rudiments and more. The camp’s “drumset immersion” format is group-based, yet individually structured to each student’s skill level. Each evening, artists conduct DrumSet Master Classes and Clinics, sharing insight about the drum industry and careers in music. 16-DrumSets will be scattered around the camp for group learning, individual practice and jam sessions. To ensure young drummers progress at a comfortable pace, students can request individual help or instruction from any guest artist, at no additional cost, during camp breaks or free time.

Overnight option $850 includes bunks, meals, snacks, water, sports drinks and pool time.

Commuter option $650 includes lunch & dinner meal, snacks, water, sports drinks.

Music & Arts Councils, Rotary Clubs, Churches, etc. in surrounding areas are encouraged to help young drummers in their community take part in this incredible opportunity.

ONLINE REGISTRATION BEGINS March 15, 2021

For information and Registration details email: somardrummers@gmail.com

