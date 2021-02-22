LEONARDTOWN, MD – Following the recent winter storms, the Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched road crews to clear the remnants of fallen trees, branches and other debris from county-owned roads.

Debris that is obstructing county-owned roads should be reported to the Department of Public Works & Transportation by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 3513. Additionally, citizens can use the nonemergency 311 reporting system on the St. Mary’s County Government website at www.stmarysmd.com/SM311 to request county services.

Residents who may have debris in their yards or on a privately owned property should dispose of it at the St. Andrews Landfill located at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road in California. The landfill is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation will process all storm-related organic debris into mulch.

