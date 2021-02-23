Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual winter chess tournament Feb. 20 in person at Henry E. Lackey High School. To accommodate COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines, this year’s winter tournament was limited to students in Grades 4-12.

A total of 52 students competed in four rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Champions received a trophy and all other participants received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.

The following students earned the champion award for their respective grade-level division.

  • Lionel Saravia, fourth grade, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School.
  • Aundre Dudley, fifth grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown School.
  • Destiny Dudley, sixth grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown School.
  • Austin Michael, seventh grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.
  • Alfred Johann Cruz, eighth grade, Mattawoman Middle School.
  • Joshua Dieterle, freshman, La Plata High School.
  • Jackson Bowler, sophomore, La Plata.
  • Caden Simpson, junior, St. Charles High School.
  • Christopher Snyder, senior, St. Charles.

