Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual winter chess tournament Feb. 20 in person at Henry E. Lackey High School. To accommodate COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines, this year’s winter tournament was limited to students in Grades 4-12.

A total of 52 students competed in four rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Champions received a trophy and all other participants received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.

The following students earned the champion award for their respective grade-level division.

Lionel Saravia, fourth grade, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School.

Aundre Dudley, fifth grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown School.

Destiny Dudley, sixth grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown School.

Austin Michael, seventh grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Alfred Johann Cruz, eighth grade, Mattawoman Middle School.

Joshua Dieterle, freshman, La Plata High School.

Jackson Bowler, sophomore, La Plata.

Caden Simpson, junior, St. Charles High School.

Christopher Snyder, senior, St. Charles.

Like this: Like Loading...