Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual winter chess tournament Feb. 20 in person at Henry E. Lackey High School. To accommodate COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines, this year’s winter tournament was limited to students in Grades 4-12.
A total of 52 students competed in four rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Champions received a trophy and all other participants received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.
The following students earned the champion award for their respective grade-level division.
- Lionel Saravia, fourth grade, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School.
- Aundre Dudley, fifth grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown School.
- Destiny Dudley, sixth grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown School.
- Austin Michael, seventh grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.
- Alfred Johann Cruz, eighth grade, Mattawoman Middle School.
- Joshua Dieterle, freshman, La Plata High School.
- Jackson Bowler, sophomore, La Plata.
- Caden Simpson, junior, St. Charles High School.
- Christopher Snyder, senior, St. Charles.