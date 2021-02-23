NOTICE OF SANITARY SEWER OVERFLOW- We are experiencing a sanitary sewer overflow as the result of a grinder pump force main break.

This overflow is located in the area of 16332 Piney Point Road, Piney Point MD 20674. Public contact of flood & standing waters in the ditch line located in front of the subject property as well as St. Mary’s River & Island Creek Wetland should be avoided for ten (10) days.

There is no threat of contamination of the local drinking water supply. For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475.4321 or the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301.373.5305.

Like this: Like Loading...