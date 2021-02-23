DOVER, Del. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team traveled to Delaware State University to take on the Division I Hornets on Sunday (Feb. 21) afternoon in an exhibition contest. The Seahawks fell to the Hornets by a final score of 75-58.

St. Mary’s College – 58, Delaware State – 75

How It Happened

Albert Scott drilled a jumper to begin the game and gave the Seahawks their first and only lead of the contest. Trailing by four at the 10:15 mark, the Seahawks used a three-pointer from Cameron Rucker to trim the Hornet lead to one. However, that would be the closest the Seahawks would get to the Hornet lead. St. Mary’s College finished the half strong with a made jumper from Daryn Alexander and headed into halftime trailing 41-33.

Delaware State pulled away from St. Mary's College with a 16-point run to begin the second half and extended their lead to 24 points. With short time remaining in the contest, the Seahawks strung together a 10-point scoring run, their best of the game, to trim the Hornet lead to 17. Back-to-back three-pointers from Darian Callaway and Alexander highlighted the run. Callaway went on to sink a jumper to end the game to bring the final score to 75-58 in favor of the Hornets.

Inside the Box Score

Alexander led the Seahawks on the offensive end with 16 points. Elijah Crawford finished the afternoon as the Seahawks’ second-leading scorer with eight points. Lewis Olumide dished out a team-high two assists in the game.

Rucker collected a team-best 10 rebounds, while Scott recorded the Seahawks' lone block. Alexander, Lewis, and Micah Henry led the team with two steals each.

Zach Kent led the Hornets with a double-double, recording 19 points and 11 boards.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 25 at Neumann University | 6 PM

