LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their final regular business meeting for the month, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The first two items on the agenda were Public Hearings requested by the Department of Land Use & Growth Management. The first Public Hearing was for a Proposed Amendment to the Solar Task Force Temporary Moratorium on Utility-Scale Solar Projects.

At 9:15, the Commissioners held a Public Hearing on a Proposed Amendment to change the Critical Area Overlay from Resource Conservation Area (RCA) to Intensely Developed Area (IDA) for the Real Food Studio Project.

The Commissioners will continue to accept public comment on these items until 5 p.m., March 2, 2021. Comments may be made via email to CSMC@stmarysmd.com or U.S. postal mail to P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20653. Commissioner decisions are expected March 9, 2021.

The Commissioners then read a Proclamation recognizing National Engineers Week. The Proclamation will be sent to the College of Southern Maryland.

The Department of Economic Development presented a request to the Commissioners for approval to extend a property tax credit incentive to Pier450, a local establishment offering tourism-related business services in St. Mary’s County. In early 2017, the Commissioners approved this property tax credit incentive allowing identified businesses that will create 10 or more jobs to receive a property tax credit for up to 10 years. The Commissioners voted to approve the tax credit as proposed.

The Commissioners voted to approve the Board of Education’s request of an FY2021 budget adjustment for the Blueprint Transitional Supplemental Instruction Grant. The funds will be reallocated to support the purchase of research-based intervention materials of instruction.

County Attorney David Weiskopf presented his weekly Legislative Update to the Commissioners.

The Commissioners will reconvene at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for their FY2022 Budget Work Session on Capital Improvement Projects and the proposed Operating Revenue.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

