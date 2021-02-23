“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” is back in Virginia to begin filming Season two, and they are looking for extras who can be in the Richmond area.

Production will be underway through June 2021, and they’re looking especially for people with military or law enforcement backgrounds.

Mandatory COVID testing will be provided by production and required before any in-person work. There will be a stipend provided for testing. All extra work and fittings are paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided. No experience necessary. Filming will take place Monday through Friday and is often a 12+ hour commitment for each day of work.

If you are interested, please click here to sign up!

