The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball released their 2021 season schedule this afternoon. The ALPB’s 23rd season of baseball will be the first of its kind, following a 2020 baseball hiatus due to COVID-19. The 2021 schedule consists of 120 games, half of which will be at Regency Furniture Stadium. Click here to view the Blue Crabs full 2021 schedule.

The Blue Crabs begin the season on the road on Friday, May 28th against the West Virginia Power. The 2021 season consists of 60 home games, 30 of which are on the weekend. The Blue Crabs’ home opener is on Friday, June 4th at 6:35 PM against the Long Island Ducks. The Atlantic League also announced the Blue Crabs’ move to the newly formed Atlantic League North Division, joining the Long Island Ducks, Lancaster Barnstormers and York Revolution.

Following the return of baseball to Southern Maryland on Friday, June 4th, the Blue Crabs will stay in town for a homestand that runs through Sunday, June 13th. The first homestand leads into the team’s longest road trip of the season, a nine-game/ eleven-day trip to Gastonia, High Point, and York from June 14-24.

The Blue Crabs will spend more time on the road in the first half of the season, but will play significantly more home games in the second half of the season. The Blue Crabs will play 16 home games in the month of August, the most in a month all season. August also includes the team’s longest homestand, a twelve-game/ fourteen-day homestand from August 13-26.

The month of September features a majority of home games as well, and will likely have significant postseason implications. In the new construction of the league, Atlantic League teams will play nearly two-thirds of their games against teams within their division. From August 27th through the end of September, the Blue Crabs only face off against teams in the North Division. The Blue Crabs return to Waldorf for their final stretch of the season from October 5-10, and the postseason will begin on Tuesday, October 12th.

The Blue Crabs are in the process of putting together a full 2021 Promotional Schedule, which will include a variety of promotions, games, themes, and weekly promotions. The Blue Crabs fully intend on having fans at Regency Furniture Stadium in 2021 in a safe manner, but will always follow capacity restrictions from Charles County and the State of Maryland. The Blue Crabs organization is thrilled to serve as an outlet for safe family fun in a time that people need it the most. Even with mask and social distancing restrictions that will likely reduce ballpark capacity, the Blue Crabs will bring our fans 100% of the fun, just like we always have.

“We are thrilled to have baseball finally returning to Southern Maryland. We fully embrace the responsibility that comes with opening our doors to the public, and we will do everything possible to do so safely. We look forward to bringing Crustacean Nation a wanted distraction and a summer full of fun,” Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel said.

Like this: Like Loading...