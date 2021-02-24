During the week of February 15 – February 21, Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,365 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 2021-8616

On February 19, 2021, Deputy Sturdivant was dispatched to 1000 block of Church Road in Lusby, MD for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised sometime in January, eight Morgan Dollar coins were stolen. The approximate value of stolen property is $240.

Theft: 2021-8508

On February 18, 2021, Deputy Gough responded to Fox Run Liquors, located at 701 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised an unknown suspect came into the store and stole a bottle of Burnett’s Vodka. The value of stolen property was valued at $8.99.

Theft: 2021-8349

On February 17, 2021, Deputy Payne responded to 10900 block of South Marie Lane in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised his Maryland trailer tag was stolen approximately three weeks ago. The value of stolen property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 2021-8250

On February 17, 2021, Deputy Callison responded to the 500 block of Chisolm Trail in Lusby, MD for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Contact was made with the complainant who advised unknown suspect(s) had entered his unlocked 2009 Chevrolet HHR and took various items to include a GPS, a set of Blueparrot Bluetooth Headphones, and $50 in cash. The total value of stolen property is $550.00.

Theft: 2021-8281

On February 17, 2021, Deputy Freeland responded to the 1000 block of Coster Road in Lusby, MD for a reported theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised an unknown subject(s) stole the tailgate off of his Ford F-150 to include his Maryland registration plate. The approximate value of stolen property is a $1300.

Theft: 2021-7853

On February 15, 2021 Deputy Parks met with a complainant at the Calvert County Sheriff’s office in regards to a reported theft. The victim advised his rear Maryland Registration Plate was removed from a work truck sometime between Feb. 13th -14th, while parked at 1525 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

Theft of Motor Vehicle: 2021-8782

On February 20, 2021, Deputy Sturdivant responded to the 12400 block of Hisperia Lane in Lusby, MD for the report of a vehicle theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised his Hyundai Elantra was missing from the driveway last seen the evening of Feb. 19th. The stolen vehicle was recovered Feb. 20th unoccupied in Colonial Beach, VA with damage to the rear fender and tire. The approximate value of stolen and damaged property is unknown at this time.

Damaged Property: 2021-7846

On February 15, 2021, Deputy Lewis responded to 3000 block of Dixies Land Circle in Huntingtown, MD for the report of damaged property. Contact was made with the complainant who advised sometime between Feb. 14th at 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 15th, unknown suspect(s) vandalized three vehicles parked in the driveway of the residence. All three vehicles had multiple tires slashed. The value of damaged property is approximately $2,000.00.

ARRESTS



On February 15, 2021, Deputy Robshaw conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Blvd and Rt. 260 in Dunkirk, MD. Deputy Robshaw made contact with the driver of the vehicle Ashley Chane Pace, 32 of Upper Marlboro, MD, and informed her that the tags on the vehicle were coming back stolen from Prince George’s County and the vehicle itself was unregistered and uninsured. Pace claimed her brother loaned her the tags and she was not aware they were stolen. Page was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft of less $100, Possession of Stolen Property, and numerous traffic violations.

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Deputy McDowell and Deputy Idol responded to the 2000 block of Boyd’s Trail in Owings, MD for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed two males walking away from the residence. The complainant advised two males suspects identified as Jaron Avry Lillard, 18 of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Kyle Randolph Robinson, 19 of Chesapeake Beach, MD had entered the home through a bedroom window and used forced entry to gain access to a bathroom inside the residence. No property was stolen. Damage to the bathroom door and drywall is estimated to be $1,000.000. Lillard and Robinson were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Both suspects was charged with Burglary-Third Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property $1000+, Burglary- Fourth Degree and Trespass: Private Property.

Jaron Avry Lillard, 18 of Chesapeake Beach, MD

Kyle Randolph Robinson, 19 of Chesapeake Beach, MD

On February 17, 2021, Deputy Denton was dispatched to the area of Rt. 4 and Saw Mill Road for report of a vehicle driving erratically. Deputy Denton conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle and while making contact with the driver, Michael Stephen Kubisiak, 28 of Lusby, MD, it was determined Kubisiak’s driving privileges were suspended. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a straw containing a white powdery residue, suspected heroin was discovered. At the conclusion of the traffic stop, Deputy Denton informed Kubisiak of the citations being issued and Kubisiak took the citation handed to him and threw it on the ground. Kubisiak was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Suspended License, Obstructing/Hindering an Investigation, and Littering.

Michael Stephen Kubisiak, 28 of Lusby, MD

