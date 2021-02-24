LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. George Ancuta as Manager for the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant.

Mr. Ancuta is a PGA Certified Professional in the areas of golf operations, instruction, retail, and general management. His list of awards includes the 2014 National PGA Merchandiser of the Year Award.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “As the new manager, Mr. Ancuta will bring over 20 years of experience in the golf industry. He spent nine years as the Head Professional at the municipally-owned Knoll Country Club. This course was Golf Digest’s 2010 pick as No. 1 municipally owned course in New Jersey while George was there. His credentials are excellent, and we are pleased to have him on board.”

“George’s professionalism and desire to see everyone that comes to Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant enjoy the experience from the moment they arrive is a major reason we look forward to the future at WSGC,” said Arthur Shepherd, Director, Department of Recreation and Parks.

Mr. Ancuta will assume his role Monday, March 15, 2021.

For information on Wicomico Shores Golf Course or the Riverview Restaurant, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/golfcourse/.

