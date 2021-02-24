Today’s official report shows that Maryland providers have administered 1,149,267 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 84.1% of all first doses received from the federal government. The state is averaging a new record-high 30,387 shots per day.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The fourth state-run mass vaccination site will open no later than March 11 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County . This Southern Maryland mass vaccination site will be supported by FEMA.



Registration is open for eligible Marylanders to schedule vaccination appointments at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore City. More than 15,000 appointments have been made at this site so far, which opens tomorrow. Marylanders can text 'MdReady' to 898-211 for updates on when appointments for mass vaccination sites are made available.



A telephone-based support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



More than 220 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

A partnership with MedStar Health is providing critical vaccine access to Baltimore City residents through mobile vaccination clinics.

See the feature story from NBC Nightly News.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Supply remains very limited: while federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 12,000 first doses per day.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

