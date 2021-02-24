BALTIMORE (February 23, 2021) – Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson today announced that Maryland’s unemployment insurance claimants will begin receiving their benefit payments through direct deposit beginning in April 2021. The transition from Bank of America debit cards to direct deposit comes as a result of a new contract with Wells Fargo.

“Maryland’s unemployment insurance claimants will begin receiving their benefit payments through direct deposit this spring as a result of our department’s new relationship with Wells Fargo,” said Labor Secretary Robinson. “The transition to direct deposit will not only provide a multitude of benefits for our claimants but is yet another step Maryland is taking to modernize and maintain the integrity of the state’s unemployment insurance system.”

Fast

Benefit payments will be directly deposited into a claimant’s personal bank account. Direct deposit will allow newly approved claimants to receive their first benefit payment much faster because they will no longer need to wait 7-10 business days to receive a physical debit card through the postal service.

Safe

Since a claimant’s benefit payment will go directly to their personal bank account through direct deposit, there is no risk of a debit card being sent to the wrong address, lost in the mail, or stolen.

Convenient

A claimant’s benefit payment will be automatically and directly deposited into their account every week that they request benefits and are determined eligible to receive payment. There will no longer be a need to keep and retain a separate debit card for benefits. Claimants can easily access and spend their benefits directly from their personal bank account.

Please note claimants do not need to take any action at this time. All unemployment insurance claimants will receive detailed information about the transition from receiving payment through their Bank of America debit card to the new direct deposit program in March. Claimants will receive instructions outlining how they should withdraw the remaining funds from their Bank of America debit card and enroll in the direct deposit program by providing their banking information in their BEACON 2.0 portal. Claimants without a bank account will receive their benefit payment via paper check.

For more information about unemployment insurance in Maryland, please visit MDunemployment.com.

