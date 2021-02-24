LEONARDTOWN, MD (February 23, 2021) – No one knows you better than your family and close friends. When it comes to trying healthy foods, getting daily exercise, or reducing your stress level, having a partner can make a positive difference. Working together can keep you both on track and engaged. Plus, you can both lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Beginning March 15, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will offer a new program called Partner Up to PreventT2, a free, year-long diabetes prevention program designed to be taken with a partner such as a spouse, parent, adult child (18 or older), or a good friend.

Partner Up leads participants through a positive lifestyle that will improve their health. The program includes:

Sessions with certified lifestyle coaches who will assist you and your partner in setting healthy eating and physical activity goals that will work for you.

Modules and activities to help you and your partner:

Add healthy habits into your daily routine

Work through challenges together

Create shared goals

Learn stress management techniques

Inspire each other to continue in the program

Additional support from others like you and your partner

The program is open to adults who are at risk for type 2 diabetes or who have been told by their doctor that they have prediabetes. If you have questions about the program or want to know if you are eligible to participate, call 301-475-6019 for more information.

