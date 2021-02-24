Annapolis, MD – The Mid-Atlantic Region of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) announced its endorsement of Peter Franchot for Governor of Maryland in 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the Mid-Atlantic Region’s approximately 40,000 members who work mainly in construction, LIUNA Vice President and Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager Dennis L. Martire said, “Over his 14 years as comptroller, Peter Franchot has proven that he is not one to shy away from fighting for Maryland’s working families. He is a man of his word, and he has already committed to expanding pathways to the middle class for working Marylanders. We are proud to endorse him for governor, and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with him throughout this critical campaign to ensure he secures the Democratic nomination, and is elected our 63rd governor in November 2022.”

As a member of Maryland’s Board of Public Works, Peter Franchot has been a steadfast advocate for organized labor. He believes state construction projects should lead by example as opportunities to earn a living wage, obtain family healthcare coverage, and the ability to retire in dignity and comfort. Franchot has consistently recognized community benefit agreements for raising labor standards while proudly advocating for building with skilled union labor.

Upon receiving the endorsement, Franchot said “When I’m elected governor I will have labor’s back, because workers deserve a governor who’s not afraid to fight for economic justice, no matter how powerful the opponent. As we work to rebuild our economy after the pandemic, it is imperative labor has a seat at the table when decisions are made. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with partners like LIUNA in the years ahead, as we begin to guarantee the quality of life all workers deserve.”

Please watch the campaign’s video on the endorsement, linked here.

Like this: Like Loading...