PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – Calvert County Behavioral Health announces the launch of Calvert Crisis Response, a comprehensive mobile crisis team available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, to provide immediate, on-site crisis intervention and debriefing services.

Developed with the assistance of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert Crisis Response is dispatched to emergency behavioral health calls in an effort to de-escalate these crises and immediately connect individuals to a team of trained professionals.

“Being able to intervene in the midst of a crisis allows our team to be effective at the most critical time, providing the exact resources needed at the exact time they are needed. Working in tandem with local law enforcement on these calls allows each of our agencies to focus on what we do best, avoiding tying up valuable resources that can be better utilized elsewhere,” said Denise Dickerson, clinical supervisor of Calvert Crisis Response.

The Calvert Crisis Response team, which includes a medical provider, a therapist, and a peer recovery specialist, helps to streamline access to behavioral health services, as well as provide same-day treatment for opioid misuse. Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628.

For more information, please contact Champ Thomaskutty at (410) 535-5400, ext. 304 or calvert.admin@maryland.gov, or visit the Calvert Crisis Response website at www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org.

Like this: Like Loading...