LANCASTER, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (3-5) defeated Lancaster Bible College (1-4) this evening (Feb. 22) in their second match-up of the 2021 season. The Seahawks held on in the final quarter to secure their last road victory.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 58, Lancaster Bible – 52

How it Happened

Although the Chargers were first to get points on the board, St. Mary’s College took a quick five-point lead to start off the first quarter. The Seahawks went on a five-point scoring run late in the quarter helping them enter the second quarter with a four-point advantage. Cassidy Kupchinskas played a great first quarter with five points, one steal, and one defensive rebound for the Seahawks. Sophomore guard Stephan ie Howell contributed two defensive rebounds, two offensive rebounds, and one assist for St. Mary’s College.

The Seahawks started the second quarter stepping into a quick offensive stride, going on another five-point scoring run. Kupchinskas secured her spot as the lead scorer in the first half by contributing five points for the Seahawks. Howell continued to shine defensively by snagging three rebounds and one block. Caitlin Mays and Rachel Manning also added four points each. St. Mary's College entered half-time leading 26-19.

St. Mary's College showed great endurance in the third quarter holding a four to an eight-point lead over the Chargers until the final two minutes of the game. With five minutes and 30 seconds on the clock, Kendra Stamper hit a three-point shot bringing the Seahawks to an eight-point lead over the Chargers. Lancaster Bible went on a five-point scoring run late in the third quarter helping them outscore St. Mary's College 15-10.

The score was 36 to 34 in the Seahawks' favor entering the final quarter. Emmey German turned it on in the fourth quarter contributing 12 points for St. Mary's College. Karon Williams added four points, one steal, and one assist for the Seahawks. St. Mary's College returns to campus victorious over Lancaster Bible, 58-52.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

German led the team this evening in points with 15 total. Kupchinskas was not far behind with 13 points total. The two also snagged seven rebounds combined. Howell once again claims first in rebounds with nine total against the Chargers.

The Seahawks shot 100% from the free-throw line in both first and second quarters. Stamper and Williams contributed seven points each for St. Mary’s College. Rachel Manning played a well-rounded game with two steals, four points, two rebounds, and four assists.

Jenna Dombach led the Chargers in points with 13 total.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 27 vs. Neumann University | 7:00 PM | Michael P. O’Brien ARC Arena

