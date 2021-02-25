Santos (TCAS) is a blue and white male Caine Corso mix. He is approximately 2 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 108 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and chipped upon adoption.

Santos can be nervous about meeting new people. With time and patience, Santos eventually warms up to you.

Santos doesn’t mind sharing his food and toys with his humans. He also seems to do good with other dogs, he’s a very playful boy. Treats and food are the way to this pup’s heart. He takes them very gently.

Although Santos is head shy, he enjoys to be pet and rubbed all over; such a gentle giant!

Make an appointment today and find out more about our beautiful Cali.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...