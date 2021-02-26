Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the identities of several suspects who are working together in a series of thefts at beauty supply stores.

We have had four cases since January involving all of the people pictured here. In our cases, the suspects stole perfumes and colognes worth over $20,000 in retail value. They are also involved in similar thefts throughout the region including VA, WV, DC, and PA.

Detectives have already identified two suspects (not shown) and they are working to identify the remaining suspects (shown here). Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Singh at 301-609-6471.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

