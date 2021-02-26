(Reuters) – A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began a meeting to discuss Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, setting the stage for a possible emergency use authorization as early as this week.

After it receives the recommendation, the FDA is likely to authorize the vaccine for emergency use within a day or so, making it the third available in the United States, and the only one that requires just one shot. The panel, consisting of doctors, infectious disease experts, and medical researchers, began the meeting…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...