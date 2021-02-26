On February 8, 2021, Barbara Davis, age 52, of Chesapeake Beach, entered a guilty plea in the Circuit Court for Calvert County, admitting her involvement in a felony theft scheme of over $10,000. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years’ incarceration and/or a $10,000 fine.

Ms. Davis was charged with the theft scheme following an investigation into irregularities in the Northern High School Band Boosters budget. The Band Boosters are a non-profit, parent organization whose sole purpose is to support and promote the Band Program at Northern High School.

Ms. Davis had been the Treasurer of the Band Boosters organization from 2017 through 2020, and following her tenure as Treasurer, it was discovered that the Band Boosters’ bank account was missing funds that should have been there. Through investigation by the State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as the Calvert County Sherriff’s Office, it was determined that Ms. Davis misappropriated $18,937.06 for personal use during her time as treasurer.

Sentencing in this case is set for June 11, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...