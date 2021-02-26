NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Feb. 25, 2021— National Harbor has become known for its spring display of hundreds of cherry trees lining the waterfront. The trees bloom each year in March and are some of the earliest blooms in the D.C. region.

To celebrate the spectacular display, National Harbor is hosting a Cherry Blossom Celebration beginning March 20 through April 11. The water taxi, opening just in time, is a great way to view the blossoms from the water.

“We are delighted to have become a cherry blossom viewing destination,” said Jackie Saunders AVP Marketing at National Harbor. “Because our trees bloom early, we can provide visitors with a longer opportunity to view cherry blossoms in the Washington, D.C. region.”

National Harbor’s more than 200 trees are Okame cherry trees—recognizable by their masses of striking pink flowers. They are more tolerant to cold than most other types of cherry trees and are early bloomers with flowers lasting up to three weeks. They also grow about two feet a year and are very desirable for areas that want quick, hardy, spectacular color. In a region that is known for its cherry blossom displays and celebrations, the trees at National Harbor have quickly become a large draw.

While National Harbor is again an official participant of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the property has expanded its offerings and created a two-month celebration including its popular Sakura Sunday event every Sunday from March 20 to April 11. Each Sakura Sunday will feature free cultural activities including Japanese inspired art, culinary classes (in person and virtual) and much more!

During the same timeframe, National Harbor will light up pink every night as The Capital Wheel and lights throughout the property turn pink in honor of the celebration.

Hotels and shops at National Harbor will have a variety of specials and displays. MGM National Harbor will have its amazing conservatory cherry blossom installation. In the Waterfront District, shop windows will be creatively decorated to celebrate the cherry blossoms; Muse Paintbar will hold three special cherry blossom inspired painting classes; the Westin will feature a signature Cherry Blossom-Tini; BrookieGirl, will offer cherry blossom body care products. Seasonal classes during the celebration include origami, cherry blossom painting, sushi rolling, flower making, and more.

National Harbor will also feature one of the 25 giant cherry blossom sculptures created by local artists that will be displayed throughout Washington, D.C.

For more information on National Harbor and cherry blossom activities and offerings, go to https://www.nationalharbor.com/cherryblossom/. Events and activities will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks.

