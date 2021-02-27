The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites parents of area high school students to attend upcoming virtual Dual Enrollment Program and the Career and Technology Education (CTE) informational sessions and learn how to help their teen get an affordable and manageable jump start on their career goals. Virtual informational sessions will be held March 2, 3, and 4.

The benefits of dual enrollment include a savings on tuition since dual-enrolled students pay half of CSM’s regular tuition rate for their courses, and college credits earned at CSM – recently ranked 4th Best Online Community College in Maryland – can be transferred to most colleges and universities around the country.

CSM, like most community colleges nationwide, saw an increase in dual enrollment in 2020 due to the remote learning environment caused by the pandemic.

“We’ve worked hard in the last year to hone our offerings and strengthen our partnerships with local school jurisdictions to help our high school and home-schooled students with mapping and launching their higher education through CSM,” said CSM Admissions Director Shelby Potts. “Like our Dual Enrollment program, the CTE program also bridges high school classes with college courses to help students prepare for the demands of a local, national and global workplace.”

‘I Would Recommend CSM Over and Over’

Miranda Shipman

Miranda Shipman, 18, of Charlotte Hall, earned the title of CSM’s Class of 2020’s youngest graduate during CSM’s 22nd Winter Commencement in January 2021.

“I was already dual enrolled at CSM when I graduated from high school so I started going full time and taking eight classes a semester, including over the summer, and signed up for all the mini-sessions I could,” said the Chopticon High School graduate. “I was determined to get it done in one year instead of two. And I did!”

“I had a wonderful experience at CSM,” Shipman said, adding that CSM is a family affair. Her mom is currently enrolled in CSM’s nursing program; her older sister attended; and her younger sister – currently attending Chopticon High School will be dual enrolling.

“I would recommend CSM over and over because I know that CSM was 110 percent the best decision I ever made.”

Northern High School junior Abby Sellner

For Northern High School junior Abby Sellner, dual and concurrent enrollment are helping her get a jump start on her college goals. The 16-year-old is released early from her day-to-day remote high school classes to log into her two CSM classes – both of which satisfy her high school social science requirements. She also took several classes at CSM over the summer and via mini-sessions.

“It is very manageable,” explained Sellner. “And it is empowering to do college-level work, know that I am helping to keep things affordable for my mom and I’m on course to get my AA at the same time I graduate from high school.”

For more information about dual enrollment and CTE programs at CSM for high school students, RSVP and plan to attend the Dual Enrollment Parent Information Session for your home county.

Calvert County Dual Enrollment Virtual Parent Information Night: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 6-7:45 p.m. Register to receive Zoom information and password: https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/dual-enrollment-parent-night-calvert.

Charles County Dual Enrollment Virtual Parent Information Night: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. Register to receive Zoom information and password: https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/dual-enrollment-parent-night-charles.

St. Mary’s County Dual Enrollment Virtual Parent Information Night: Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. Register to receive Zoom information and password: https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/dual-enrollment-parent-night-StMarys.

Like this: Like Loading...