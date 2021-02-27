Three high school teachers, a middle school teacher and an elementary school teacher make up the field of five finalists for 2021 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Superintendent George Arlotto announced today.

The finalists and the subjects they teach are:

Jing Dai, world languages, Meade High School

Kellie Goforth, AVID, North County High School

Sarah Rippeon, language arts, Crofton Middle School

Jessica Scanlon, first grade, Glendale Elementary School

Timothy Stedman, physical education, Crofton High School

The following teachers were named finalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Myles Healy, English, St. Mary’s High School

Jacquelyn Touhey, third grade, Rockbridge Academy

Given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Arlotto made the surprise announced today via video. The Teacher of the Year finalists will be among 46 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 35th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event (asterisk indicates semifinalist):

Renee Austin, Severna Park Middle School

Patricia Bartlett, Benfield Elementary School

Meghan Bellarin, Linthicum Elementary School*

Bradley Bittinger, Southern High School

Kathryn Bright, Jacobsville Elementary School*

Sonja Bolotin, Monarch Academy

Jessica Caldwell, Southern Middle School

Dionne English Chambers, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Megan Creighton, Lothian Elementary School

Maria Cummings, Monarch Global Academy

Stacey Curry, Arnold Elementary School

Terri Duswalt, Crofton Elementary School

Lauren Ebersberger, Magothy River Middle School*

Amanda Glover, fifth grade, St. Paul’s Lutheran School*

Ashley Godich, Chesapeake High School*

Alison Grava, South River High School*

Tracey Greenberg, Central Elementary School

Wendy Hedges, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Deborah Hock, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Lelia (Jean) Jackson, Old Mill Middle School South

Dawn Jarman, Tracey’s Elementary School

Fanta Kamara, Old Mill Middle School North

Samantha Kelly, George T. Cromwell Elementary School

Karen Kerr, Solley Elementary School

Jacob Kruger, Quarterfield Elementary School

Molly Lethbridge-Owens, Annapolis Elementary School

Lisa Maddox, Marley Middle School

Gregory Mueller, West Meade Early Education Center

Melissa Nauman, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Leah Noreiga, Lindale Middle School

Caitlin Oyinlola, Meade Middle School*

Melissa Quigley, Broadneck High School*

Caroline Roskam, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Sebastian Serrano, Annapolis High School*

Lori Stuart, Four Seasons Elementary School*

Marcus Villano, Bates Middle School

Jenna Weckel, Shady Side Elementary School

Sara Wagner, Folger McKinsey Elementary School*

Rebecca West, Crofton Woods Elementary School

AACPS has had two recent Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in five of the last six years.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2021 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Carol Ann McCurdy at cmccurdy@aacps.org or click here for more information.

