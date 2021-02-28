(Reuters) – GameStop Corp closed 6% lower on Friday as an early rally fizzled but the stock finished the week 151% higher in a renewed surge that left analysts puzzled.

The video game retailer’s shares closed at $101.74 after retreating from a session high of $142.90. The weekly rocket ride higher came despite a broader market selloff that sent the benchmark S&P 500 <.SPX> down 2.5% over the same time. Analysts have struggled to find a clear explanation, and some were skeptical the rally would have legs. “You might be able to make some quick trading money an…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...