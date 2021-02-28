The ice storm earlier this month could not keep our Model United Nation’s Team down! Because of the weather, their plans to gather on campus to participate virtually in Old Dominion University’s 44th Annual Model UN Conference were dashed. No problem! Our great students and faculty facilitators Mr. Liberg and Mr. Wildes joined from the safety of their own homes, demonstrating Knight resiliency and perseverance. We could not be more proud of our club members, whose dedication and hard work reflects the best ideals of SMR!

Read on for a list of participants and a little about their work last weekend.

For last weekend’s conference, nine Model UN club members modeled the work of the United Nations by representing Pakistan and the Dominican Republic as delegates in the Model UN’s General Assembly and Security Council, while four others took part in Specialized Committees and Crisis Committees. Our SMR delegates worked with other high school students from several states to produce resolutions designed to address a wide range of issues, from cyber terrorism to the reform of the World Health Organization.

The following is a list of team members who participated in the conference. Those who received special awards are noted:

12th Grade

Rebecca Arnold (Head Delegate) *Awarded Honorable Mention – representative of Dominican Republic to UN Security Council

11th Grade

Lena Martinez

Mary Gahagan *Awarded Honorable Mention – role of Mohammad Farhadi, Iranian Minister of Science, Research, & Technology

Madilyn Leahy

Austin Brown

Jay Collins

Jack Guerre

Cora Bessette *Awarded Honorable Mention – representative of Pakistan to UN Committee on Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues

Shelby Floehr

Kaitlin Goudreau

9th Grade

Tanner George

Kendall Liverpool

Zach Stickney *Awarded Verbal Commendation – representative of Pakistan to UN Special Session on Sustainable Development Goals

We are very proud of their work and their role in representing SMR! For more information about the Model UN Club, please contact Mr. Leif Liberg at leif.liberg@smrhs.org or Mr. Drew Wildes at drew.wildes@smrhs.org.

