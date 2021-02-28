St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan will be featured on “Beyond the Statements: Leading Racial Equality in Humanities Organizations,” a free series hosted by Maryland Humanities on operationalizing racial equity work in the humanities field, at 10 a.m. March 22.

The three-part series, which began Feb. 22, is moderated by Alicia McLeod, Maryland Humanities Board Member and Executive Director, and features local humanities leaders speaking to the efforts they have led in their respective organizations.

Omar Eaton-Martínez, Assistant Division Chief of Historical Resources for Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation, was the first speaker and the series will culminate with Tonya Aikens, President & CEO of Howard County Library System on April 19.

According to its website, Maryland Humanities is a statewide nonprofit organization that creates and supports educational experiences in the humanities that inspire all Marylanders to embrace lifelong learning, exchange ideas openly, and enrich their communities.

